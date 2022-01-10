Wesley Franklin Triplett, 84, of Winchester, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.
He was born November 22, 1937 in Winchester, the son of Lawson S. and Ethel Hodgson Triplett.
He was married to Shelby Jean Wilson Triplett.
Mr. Triplett was a 1956 graduate of James Wood High School served in the US Air Force from 1956 until 1960. He then was a mechanic for Ryder Truck Co., retiring after twenty-seven years. He was a life-long member of Mt. View United Methodist Church and attended Burnt Presbyterian Church for more than fifty years. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles.
Surviving are his daughters, Dixie L. Lum and her husband James and Debbie Triplett; a brother, William F. “Bill” Triplett; grandchildren, April Lynn Strosnider and her husband Colby West, Christopher Wesley Nixon and his wife Andrea, Kathryn Wesley “Katie” Lamb and her husband Drew, and Stuart Davis Carper and his wife Morgan; great-grandchildren, Jada Jean Strosnider, Trevor Justin “Deuce” Strosnider, II, Asher Wesley Nixon, Adley Paige Nixon, Jacob Douglas Lamb and Logan Daniel Lamb and his dearest friend and close companion, Phyllis Loy McAboy.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Georgeanna E. Triplett, Nancy L. Orndorff and Elsie Jones and a brother, Lawson S. Triplett, Jr.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Susanne H. Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. View United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Christopher Nixon, Stuart Carper, Drew Lamb, Colby West, Kenny Berry and Deuce Strosnider.
