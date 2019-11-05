Wesley L. Fishel, 49, of Winchester, died Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Mr. Fishel was born September 22, 1970 in Nashville, TN; the son of Richard L. Fishel and Juanita Meador Fishel. He served in the US Navy. He was a member of Circle of Love Church, Disabled American Veterans, and The American Legion.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Lindsey Fishel, Lee Fishel, and Lester Fishel all of Winchester; a sister, Wendy Cook and husband Jeremy of Augusta, WV; a niece, Kristie Hite; and three nephews, Ricky Cook, Randy Cook, and Brayden Cook.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Fishel Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
