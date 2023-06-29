Whitney Lee Brown
Whitney Lee Brown, 35, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 21,2023. She was born July 22,1987, to Sheila Brown of Martinsburg, WV.
Whitney loved her two beautiful children, singing, shopping, and spending time with her family.
Surviving with her mother are her children, Amiya Brown and Aiden Brown; her sister, Katie Newcomb (Brandon Newcomb) of Martinsburg, WV, and brother , Caleb Brown of Martinsburg, WV.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Delphil Brown, and maternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Brown.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Woodbine Assembly of God Church in Clearbrook, VA, with Pastor Louis Whitford.
Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will follow at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Kearneysville, WV.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester,cartwrightfuneralhome.com
