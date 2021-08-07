Wilbur "Buzzy" McBride, Jr., 92, of Stephenson, VA passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his residence.
Born on February 1, 1929 in Hampshire Co, WV, he was the son of the late Wilbur Ellsworth McBride, Sr. and Margaret McKee McBride.
He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 1953. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. One of his favorite things to do was take his family to Chincoteague, VA and take the boat out on the ocean to fish all day. He was an expert shot and competed in musket competitions with the NSSA well into his 80's, often outshooting most of the team members.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent McBride and his siblings, Mary Ann McBride, Marshall McBride, Ruth Wolf, Rachael Ford, and Juanita Cummins.
He is survived by his wife, Mary McBride whom he married on April 22, 1953, his daughter, Alisa Jones (Tom) of Blumont, VA, sons, Michael McBride of Winchester, VA, Grant McBride of Martinsburg, WV, three grandchildren: Eric McBride (Kay), Heather Taylor, and Rebecca Fichthorn (Joe), and his favorite little buddy, Lucky (the cat).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV at 2:00 PM with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment will be in Mt Zion Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
