Wilco Lattney McAboy, Jr.
Wilco Lattney McAboy, Jr., 84, of Winchester died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 24, 1935 in Frederick County the son of Wilco Sr., and Lena Lonas McAboy.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen L. McAboy and also, his second wife, Marian R. Mcaboy.
He enjoyed NASCAR and loved working on his truck. In his younger years he attended church regularly.
He is survived by his sister Rachel Neff and her husband, Ronald of Winchester.
His seven siblings preceded him in death.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City officiated by Pastor Richard Rexroad. Burial will follow the service in the cemetery.
