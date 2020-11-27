Wilda Frances Garrett Simpson
Wilda Frances Garrett Simpson, 101, of Rockville, MD, formerly of Winchester, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Village at Rockville (formerly the National Lutheran Home) where she resided the past 17 years.
Mrs. Simpson was born February 4, 1919 in Salem, VA; the daughter of Frank W. Garrett and Nora Hogan Garrett. She had been a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1957. She was a Founder of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Salisbury, MD. Mrs. Simpson was a member of the Women’s Civic League, Fort Loudoun Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Beta Sigma Phi.
She married Rex E. Simpson on July 23, 1942 in Salem, VA. Mr. Simpson preceded her in death in March 1993.
She is survived by her children, Frances S. Mallon of Portsmouth, NH, Barbara S. McKinney of East Palatka, FL, W. Kathryn Simpson of Boynton Beach, FL, and Alex Simpson of Capon Bridge, WV, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and four great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Alwin Garrett, Bernard Garrett and William Garrett.
Services for Mrs. Simpson will be held later in the Spring.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
