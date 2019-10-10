Wilda Jean Furr
Wilda Jean Furr, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Furr was born in 1944 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Gover D. and Bessie Dyke Orndoff. She worked for Wingate Inn, retiring in 2011. Wilda attended Middletown Methodist Church and was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter #1367.
Wilda is survived by her daughters, Michelle R. Reid and Sheila C. Ledesma and husband, Steve; her son, Jeffrey C. Furr and wife, Elaine; grandchildren, Matt S., Ryan S., Andrew, Rachel, Johnathan, Taneka, Ryan M., Matt M., and Sidney; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, June Adams, Freda Smallwood, Polly Gentry, and Mary Lou Jobe; brothers, Charles Orndoff and Grover Orndoff.
In addition to her parents, Wilda is preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Orndoff.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Carey officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
For memorial contributions please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.