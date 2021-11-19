Wilda Spurling Lazazzera 92 of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Envoy of Winchester.
Wilda was born on March 1, 1929 in Frederick County, VA to the late Benjamin and Katie White. She was a graduate of Handley High School in Winchester, VA. She married the love of her life, Tony Lazazzera, on November 26, 1966 in Winchester, VA. She retired from Montgomery Wards after 25 years of service and enjoyed her retirement spending her time with her grandchildren, who were the delight of her life, and being active in her church.
Wilda is survived by her daughters, Susan Ingram of Winchester, VA and Dona West (Monte Dicks) of Middletown, VA; five grandchildren, Gregory Funk, Holly West, Michael West, Nelson Harper Jr. and Katie Keating; six great-grandchildren, Kendall Funk, Madison Funk, Kynnlee Alger, Daphne West, Ilana Harper and Brian Cosgrove. She also had an honorary great-grandson, Lincoln Walker. Lincoln was her next-door neighbor and they formed a relationship from his birth until her passing. The bond between 92-year-old Wilda and 2-year-old Lincoln was very special and filled her final years with much joy and happiness.
Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony, and her two brothers Leroy and Elwood White.
A visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 AM with a service at 1 PM all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
