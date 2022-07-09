Wilder Warden “Jimmy” Feagans
Wilder Warden “Jimmy” Feagans, 93, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, July 4th, 2022, at the Willows in Meadow Branch.
Jimmy was born February 28, 1929, in Clarke County, VA, the son of the late Cecil and Sally Spates Feagans. He graduated from Berryville High School. He was in the Army National Guard as a Master Sergeant and 2nd Lieutenant before returning home to work for the Federal Government and FEMA. He retired in 1988. He married Constance Marie Kelleher November 27, 1954, who preceded him in death in 1994.
He was a past member of many clubs and organizations, including the Berryville Lions Club, Shenandoah Valley Scottish Rite Club, Kena Shrine Club of Winchester, Moose lodge #2139, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the American Legion #21, and the Masonic Lodge #21. He was a member of Berryville Presbyterian Church.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Timothy W. Feagans (Darlene), Anne Marie Cooper (Steve) and Donna Fay Stossel (Bryan); grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Melicent, Sarah (Mike), Amanda, Alexis, Zachary (Jess), Carly, and Erica; 2 great-grandchildren, Addison and Brianna; daughter-in-law, Carmen Feagans; sister, Nancy F. Vincent; and special companion, Pat Ashby.
Along with his parents and loving wife, Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, Daniel C. Feagans; and his siblings, Marion F. Jones, Billy Feagans, Robert R. Feagans, Kenneth L. Feagans, Cecil B. Feagans, and Elaine F. Moore.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, with a Masonic Service taking place at 6:30 pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Bunker Officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Steve Cooper, Bryan Stossel, Mike Murphy, Matthew Cooper, Zachary Stossel, and Bobby Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.