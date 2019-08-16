Wilfred “Fred” E. Cather, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long bout with leukemia. He was born October 8, 1947 in Winchester, Virginia, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from John Handley High School in 1965 and was voted “Best Dressed,” thanks to his mother’s credit account at Bell’s. Fred’s life took many career paths. Inspired by his own sobriety, he helped start an alcohol and drug abuse detox program in Winchester. He worked at Kern Motors, then became a well-respected gunsmith at Old Dominion Sports and was known for his friendly conversation, measured advice, and mechanical expertise. Fred was passionate about racing, whether he was working on cars, driving them, or working as a flagger at the race track. An animal lover, he bonded with his beloved wife of 24 years, Ann Lavonne Michael Cather, over dogs, birds, cats, and a variety of other exotic pets. After her passing, Fred spent the last 8 years in Virginia Beach near friends and the beach.
Fred is survived by his son Brian Sites and wife Denise Madore Sites, granddaughters Sabine and Simone, son Wilfred “Wil” E. Cather III and wife Olivia Hawks Cather, and his cat Nemo. Per Fred’s request, there is no funeral service planned at this time, but his sons will be reaching out to friends and family in the fall for a gathering. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice.
(1) entry
Thank you for helping others in recovery...gone but not forgotten sir!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.