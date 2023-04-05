Willard Hall McDonald
Willard Hall McDonald, 88, of Winchester, VA, died at his home on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Willard was born February 24, 1935, in Warren County, VA, the son of the late Charles Mack McDonald and Hilda Margaret Hall. He married Katherine P. “Kitty” Hepner Crosen on May 17, 1997, in Frederick County, VA. He served in the US Air Force. Willard was a welder for Atlantic Equipment and Supply Company until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Welltown United Methodist Church and played music for Macedonia United Methodist Church. Willard also played the stand-up bass for various local groups.
Along with his wife, Kitty, he is survived by his son, Dean Hall McDonald; his daughter, Meredith M. Evans, both of Front Royal, VA; his stepdaughter, Vickie A. Hart (Jeff), of Stephenson, VA; his stepson, James M. Hepner of Shenandoah Junction, WV; his sister-in-law, Lois McDonald, and three grandchildren, Keenan McDonald (Randall), Morgan Evans, and Ocean McDonald-Evans.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, John W. McDonald, Charles Nelson ‘Slim” McDonald, and Richard Allen McDonald.
There will be a visitation on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Rev. Chad Hrbek and Rev. Keith Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Keenan McDonald, Ocean McDonald-Evans, Jeff Hart, Danny McDonald, Allen McDonald, Stephen McDonald, and John McDonald.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
