Willard Lee "Bill" Look, 85, of Winchester, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 6, 1935 in Henlawson, WV, the son of Frank Phillip and Bessie Phelps Look.
He was married to Virginia M. "Polly" Davis Look.
Mr. Look served in the US Army from 1957 until 1959. He later served and retired as general manager of Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Winchester. He was a member of the Kernstown United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Tammy Look of Stephens City; two sons, Gary Look and his wife Kate of Chapel Hill, NC and Mike Look and his wife Laurel of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren, Scott Look and his wife Olivia, Ellie Look, Mia Look, Avery Look, Dylan Look, Sean Look and Liam Look; a special nephew, Charles Look, Jr. and his wife Laurie and other beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Rev. Aaron Fitch officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hayfield, VA.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
