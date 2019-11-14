Willard Zane Link Sr.
Willard Zane Link Sr., 65, of Winchester, VA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born on February 3, 1954 in Winchester, the son of the late Ira and Frances Link. He worked at Fleetwood for over 20 years. He enjoyed retirement as a craftsman and helping others. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with everyone.
Willard married Wanda Puffinburger March 16, 1974 in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife Wanda, of 45 years, he is survived by a daughter Melinda Seals (Mike), two sons, Willard Zane Link Jr. (Robin), Brian Link (Christy), and five grandchildren: Rose Seals, Andrew Link, Benjamin Seals, Erin Link, and Levi Link. He is also survived by two brothers, Carrol Link and Ward Link.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. A funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. following visitation, with Pastor Kevin Mincey officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Boyer, Gary Puffinburger, Troy Wallace, John Smoot, Frank Funk Jr. and Calvin Fox.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to BSA Troop 2, C/O Andrew Link, Eagle Scout Project, 116 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601 to benefit the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
