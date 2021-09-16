Willetta Jean Whittington
Willetta Jean “Billie” Whittington, 86, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Jean was born in 1935 in the Hayfield community west of Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Marcus Monroe Adams and Ruthanna Willetta Ramey Adams Shell. She was co-owner/co-operator of Doyle’s Equipment Service, Inc. which opened in 1980, with her beloved husband, Doyle, by her side.
She was well known as a faithful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Jean was a member of the Winchester Church of God. She was a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor and enjoyed collecting and being a sales representative for Longaberger Baskets.
Jean married Doyle Edward Whittington on September 26, 1952 in Winchester, Virginia. Doyle preceded her in death on March 10, 2019.
Surviving are her sons, Doyle “Eddie” Whittington, Jr. and Dwain E. Whittington (Chelle); grandchildren, Gretchen and Bethany Whittington; siblings, Joyce “Peggy” Smith, Virginia “Jenny” Dodson (Carroll), Jamie Grove (John), Marcus “Bubbie” Adams and Cheryl Reynolds (Rick), as well as many loving nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
A visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm with a service to follow at 3pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Darrell Waller will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to: The American Red Cross, 561 Fortress Dr, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
