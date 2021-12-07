William A. “Billy” Shores, 77, of Gore, VA, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home.
Billy was born on August 22, 1944, in Woodstock, VA, a son of the late Marion and Mildred Dunlap Shores. He worked for Unimin Corporation in Gore for 41 years, more recently for Frederick County Sanitation Dept. and was a member of the Howard’s Chapel United Methodist Church near Winchester. Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on both mowers and old cars especially Chevys.
Billy married Sharon D. Feltner on March 18, 1965, in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years are his two children: William A. Shores Jr. of Gore, VA; Heidi V. Whitacre and her husband Todd of Winchester, VA; his brother: Larry Shores of Winchester, VA; his two sisters: Joyce “Josie” Whitacre and Debbie Delawder both of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren: Amanda Whitacre and Sarah Mason and two great-grandchildren: Paislee and Judd Mason.
He is preceded in death by sisters: Charlotte Costello and Judy Moreland.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6-8 PM.
Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Gess. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Memorials may be made in memory of Billy to the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or the Blue Ridge Hospice, 122 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Billy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
