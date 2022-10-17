William A. Saville, Jr. William “Bill” Arthur Saville, Jr., 64, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side.
William was born December 13, 1957 in Winchester, Virginia. He was the son of the late William A. Saville, Sr. and Reda Lewis Haines.
Bill worked at Capital Records for several years where he met his wife, Jennie Care. He worked at Spicher’s Appliance from February 9, 2009 until his retirement November 30, 2021.
He married Jennie on February 23, 2001 in Winchester.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Robert “Bobby” Care (Becky) of Hawaii; a daughter, Lisa Marie Care (Daren) of Winchester, VA; brother, David Wayne Saville (Peggy) of Gainesboro, VA; sister, Brenda Greenwalt Sisk (John) of Winchester, VA; his little companion, “Little Nate” Jimanez of Stephens City, VA; three nieces Angie Lamm (Steve), Stacie Greenwalt (Lynn), and Brandi Saville; a nephew, Brandon Saville; and his precious dog, Sasha.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, Winchester, with Pastor Doug Hardman officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
View obituary and online condolences at www.endersandshirley.com.
