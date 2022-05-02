William A. Sawyer “Bill”
William Arthur Sawyer, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sawyer was born March 25, 1937, in Wanakena, New York, the son of the late William Sawyer and Marian Dobson Sawyer.
He was a self-employed dry wall contractor.
He served in the U. S. Navy. He was a deacon in his church.
He married Glenda Faye Moore on June 30, 1956, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Edward Sawyer and his wife, Colette of Schuyler, VA; two daughters, Debra Cook of Charles Town, WV, and Brenda Lee Sawyer of Frederick, MD; a sister, Arlene Sullivan of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A son, Robert Bryan Sawyer, two sons-in-law, Brian Kennelly and David Cook, and three brothers preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
