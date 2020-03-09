William “Bill” G. Sims, Sr., died peacefully at home on March 5, 2020.
He was a former Marine, retired federal bank examiner with the Department of Treasury and a former member of the Ruritan Club.
Mr. Sims is survived by his wife Peggy B. Sims along with his children, Kathryn S. Berrier, William G. Sims, Jr., and Donald :Kevin” Sims; grandchildren, Sean Sims, Bailey Sims, Zachary Sims and Hunter Sims and great-grandchildren, Lucas Sims and Bella Sims.
A funeral service will be March 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
