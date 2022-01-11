William (Bill) Harold Myers Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Berryville, VA, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after a short and courageous journey against kidney cancer.
Born August 29, 1950, in Johnstown, PA. He is the son of the late William H. and Lois (Warren) Myers. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lois (Glessner) Myers, daughter Rebecca (Raymond) Lewis, and 2 grandsons Brenden and Ethan. He is also survived by his brothers Warren (Denise) Myers, Ervin (Linda) Myers, TR (Donna) Myers, David (Kathy) Myers, Bradley (Jeanne) Myers, and sisters Pamela (Emerson) Work, Ramona (Karl) Shurbine, Evelyn (Steve) Smith. In addition to brother/sister in laws, nephews and nieces.
Bill could usually be found by the pool, or riding his Harley. He was extremely strong in his faith. Bill served in the US Navy and ended his working career providing program support for the US Marine Corps. He had an incredible sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh.
Funeral service will be held on Friday January 14, 2022 at 2pm at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel with Pastors Tim White and Chris Jones officiating. Family will receive family/friends one hour prior to the service from 1pm-2pm at the South Berkeley Chapel.
Interment will be at Mt. View Church of the Brethren and will be private for family members only.
