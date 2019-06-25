William "Bill" Oliver Cagle

Bill Cagle, age 85, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
He was born September 18, 1933, in Eldorado, Arkansas, the son of the late Edward and Julia Blakely Cagle.
Bill worked at several local movie theaters including The Palace Theater, The Plaza Theater and managed the Cinema VI Theater at the Apple Blossom Mall. He retired from Pifer’s Office Supply in 2000.
Bill married Maxine Barb on July 6, 1956. She preceded him death November, 28, 2013.
He is survived by his son, William “Bo” Cagle II and his wife Tanya; two grandchildren, Troy Cagle and Emma Cagle, all of Winchester; one sister Thelma Welsh of Michigan.
Family will receive friends Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Phelps Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hudson Cross Roads
Community Cemetery in Mt. Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
