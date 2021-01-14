William "Bill" Sager died at the age of 99 on 1/12/2019 after a devoted marriage of 76 years to his college sweetheart Elizabeth Mopsik of Charlottesville, VA.
Born on 7/13/1919, he was raised in Front Royal, VA, the son of Fannie & Louis Sager of Lithuania. His father owned a men's clothing store on Main Street for 40 years. Bill had eight brothers and sisters, Mary, Anna, William "Willie", Rachel "Rae", Harry, Benjamin, Rose, Goldie, and William "Bill", now all deceased. Locally, Benjamin J. Sager owned the local Budweiser distributorship, and "Rae" Sager was active in the Eastern Star.
Bill graduated in 1937 from the Randolph Macon Academy and was on the football team. Upon graduation from the University of Virginia in 1941, Bill was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserve. Called to active duty in January 1942, Bill was assigned to the First Marine Division, and made the first amphibious landing on Guadalcanal. In 1944, he volunteered for duty with US Navy Group China, also known as the Sino-American Cooperative Organization (SACO) where he served in China as the Commander of American officers training three battalions of Chinese guerillas who operated behind Japanese lines.
Bill was a graduate of the University of Virginia, B.S. 1941, J.D. 1948, M.A. Economics 1949. He worked as a Lawyer from 1950-1995 with the Federal Government and the Society of Public Accountants (NSPA). In 1950-51 Bill wrote a column in the Warren Sentinel called "News of Long Ago" describing the local news of 50 years previously. He was a former member of the Etz Hayim Synagogue in Arlington, VA for 59 years and was a member of many Marine Corps organizations.
Bill and Elizabeth had three children, ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren who reside in Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Israel.
