William “Billy” Alfred Thompson
Of Winchester, VA, age 71, passed away May 21, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center of Heart Failure at 6:05 p.m.
Billy was born August 16, 1948 at Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Billy was preceded in death by his father Troy Marshall Thompson, his mother Fannie Allder Thompson and his nephew Troy A. Thompson.
Billy is survived by his siblings; Roy A. Thompson and wife Carolyn, Barbara Wiles (husband Jerry, deceased), and James A. Thompson and wife Betty; numerous nieces and nephews. Billy is also survived by his newfound son Michael “Shane”, two grandsons Michael “Gage” and “Collin” Thomas Presley of the US Army (wife Logan) and a great grandson “Grayson” Michael-Todd.
Billy grew up in the Pine Grove area of Bluemont, VA and attended schools in Clarke County, VA. Billy has worked for about 15 yrs., at DeHavens Trailer Sales. He enjoyed spending time with his friends for holidays, games, car races, going out to eat and Peyton DeHaven’s little league games.
A Memorial will be at DeHaven’s Trailer Sales on Berryville Pike, Winchester VA. From June, 29 — July, 3 daily, from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., for anyone who would like stop in and pay there respects.
