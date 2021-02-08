William “Billy” Daniel Wisman III
William (Billy) Daniel Wisman III, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2021.
He was born in Dearborn, MI on July 24, 1993 to his parents William Daniel Wisman Jr. and Lisa Rumberger Wisman.
He is survived by his parents, his sister Kayla Jo Wisman (Evan) Brown, his brother Dylan James Wisman, his maternal grandfather Dr. William Joseph Rumberger, and his beloved Rottweiler Trigger. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather William Daniel Wisman Sr., paternal grandmother Virginia Wisman Jones, and maternal grandmother Francis Rumberger.
He worked for VelocityTelecom. Though he had one full-time job, Billy was a man of many skills. He attended Triangle Tech and became a certified welder. He was always up to help with any project, from working on vehicles, welding, crafting, wood burning, manual labor, to any other odd job that he thought he could lend a hand with. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a love for the outdoors.
Billy will always be remembered for his infectious personality and his undeniable love for life. One thing that can always be said is that he cared deeply about other people; more than about himself. He made the most of every moment and enjoyed them all to the absolute fullest.
A celebration of life will be held on February 20, 2021. More details will be shared as arrangements are finalized.
