William “Billy” Eugene Davis Sr. William “Billy” Eugene Davis Sr. , 81, of Winchester, passed away, peacefully on February 1, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
He was born February 21, 1940, in Frederick County, the son of Joseph and Flora Shane Davis. He was the youngest of 6 children.
William met the love of his life, Virginia Painter, at the young age of 14 years old. They married in 1959.
William graduated from James Wood High School in 1958 and Ferrum College in 1960 with a degree in Agriculture. He continued his education at Virginia Tech and graduated with a teaching degree in Agriculture in 1962. William taught Agriculture at Windsor High School for 2 years and Bath County High School for 10 years. In 1974, William and Virginia moved back to Winchester to be closer to family. He was employed with Rich Products as a mechanic and baker from 1975 until he retired in 2002. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, tinkering with woodwork, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children, Wanda Lanham and her husband George, William Davis Jr. and his wife Melinda, Wayne Davis, and Walter Davis and his wife Suzann; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, and a sister, Viola Palmer. A service will be 11:00 am Monday in Gainesboro Cemetery, 222 Siler Lane, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Gary Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601 or Gainesboro United Methodist Church, 351 Gainesboro Rd., Winchester, VA 22603. The family would like to thank the staff at Blue Ridge Hospice for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
