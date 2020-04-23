William “Billy” Talhelm
William “Billy” Talhelm, 87, of Winchester died Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Billy was born April 4, 1942 to the late Lela and William Talhelm.
Billy loved to walk around the Winchester area and made several friends over the years. Billy never married.
He is survived by a half sister Charlotte Pugh; her children; J.D., Carol, Wayne and Steve. Also surviving are his first cousins; Jeri and Donnie Wilkins and sons Kevin and Kenny along with Robert, Gary, Charles and Lewis Lofton; his aunt by marriage, Janice and her children Debra, Donna, Darrell and Denise. Also Richard Fletchers, daughters, Ann and Lara Larue; Golightly daughters, Melanie, Donna, Dorothy, Theresa and Susan; Betty Franks Geisenhaver and others.
Preceding him in death are maternal grandparents; James J. Lofton, Sr. and Rosa Franks Lofton; paternal grandparents; William H. Talhelm and Lydia Talhelm; James Lofton; Irene Peer Lofton; Glenn Sonny Lofton and Roy Talhelm. Aunts; Emma Lofton Peele, Estella Lofton Heckert, Carl Heckert; cousins; Ann Fletcher, Linda Golightly, James Grease Golightly, Jack Geisenhaver and children Brian, Brenda and Dawn.
Billy will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Any contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Church or to you favorite charity.
A memorial may be held at a later date.
