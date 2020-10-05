William Bradley Elkins
William Bradley Elkins (Bill) 83 of Stephenson, VA passed away October 2, 2020 at home.
Mr. Elkins was born on August 8, 1937 in Orlean, VA the son of the late Thomas William and Jessie Mae Jewell Elkins. He was preceded in death by seven siblings and late wife Donna Bailey Elkins.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years Geneva Elkins, a son William Thomas Elkins (Tom), his wife Samantha J. Elkins, six grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Jon, Anna, Caroline and Rachel. Two siblings Arthur and Phyllis, five stepchildren, seven step grandchildren and fifteen step great grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews.
After over 30 years in the painting business, Bill started his own successful commercial painting company in 1996 (Elkins Painting and Wallcovering, Inc of Sterling VA) where he dedicated himself until his health caused him to retire.
The funeral will be held at Maddox Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, VA with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will conclude at Willis Chapel in Huntley, VA.
Donations can be made to Greenwood Fire Department of Winchester and/or Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester. There will be no reception.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
