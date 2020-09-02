William C. (Bill) John, 86, of Winchester, VA peacefully passed away on August 29, 2020.
Bill was born in Uniontown, PA; the son of the late John B. John and Philomena Nickman John. Bill attended the University of West Virginia and served overseas in the US Army. For many years, Bill was owner/operator of W J Distributors, a wholesale novelty business. Many of his customers are saddened by his passing.
Loving father of Stephen John (Linda) of Terra Alta, WV and Ann John (John Chute) of Haymarket, VA. Along with his children, surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years and the love of his life, Bette A. Stitch John. He is also survived by three brothers, Robert John of Gaithersburg, MD, Barry John (Loree) of Middletown, MD, Bradly John of New York; and three sisters, Barbara John Richey of Davidsonville, MD, Brenda John Goletz of Rockville, MD, and Bernice John Deem (Bryan) of Charleston, WV; three loving grandsons, Eliot Watson (Shannon), Will John, and Boston Chute; a loving granddaughter, Alex Holcomb Walker (Wyatt); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Debbie L. Palmieri.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
