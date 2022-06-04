William C. Staples
William C. Staples of Berryville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home, Dunbeath Farm. Bill was born on November 2, 1937, to the late Ralph and Mary Crampton Staples of Berryville. Upon graduating from Clarke County High School, he followed his calling to work the farm that has been in his family since 1910. He was also licensed through the American Breeder Service for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosemarie Jones Staples; two children, Jeremy Staples (& wife Angelika) and Jennifer Staples; two grandchildren, Lia and Benjamin; a nephew, Robert (Bob) Staples of Vienna, VA, a niece, Mary Ann Fairweather of Florida, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Clay Staples of Vienna, and sister, Ann Rucker of Florida.
He attended Augusta military school for one year and served in the National Guard for seven and a half years. He was a 40-year member of the Clarke County Young Farmers, and later became an honorary member of the Clarke County High School FFA. In 1972, he was awarded the distinguished service award as a young farmer by the Clarke County Jaycees. In 1973, he received the Brandon Silo award for work in agriculture genetics and livestock production. In 1974, Bill was the Virginia’s Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year. He was a member of the North American Limousin Foundation for 38 years, the Virginia Limousin Breeders Association for 25 years, and the Blue Ridge Cattlemen's Association for 8 years. Bill served on the Board of Directors of the Clarke County Farm Bureau Association, was a charter member of the Board of Trustees for historical Clermont Farm, and a member of the Piedmont Environmental Association for 20 years. He was a Clarke County Little League baseball coach and volunteer spotter for Clarke County High School football for 18 years. As a lifelong member of Berryville Baptist Church, he was a Sunday school teacher, head usher, on the Board of Trustees, and held Deacon Emeritus status.
This wonderful man will always be remembered for his love of church, family, the farm, and his animals. He was a big fan of country and bluegrass music, ice cream, and sports. He spent many Saturday mornings enjoying pancakes with his grandchildren. He laughed and lived life to the fullest.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville. A funeral service will be Tuesday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy Street, Berryville. Graveside service will be private. Guests are invited to gather at the church for fellowship and a luncheon immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Berryville Baptist Missions – 114 Academy Street Berryville, VA 22611 - (540) 955-1423
Blue Ridge Hospice
– 333 Cork St. Suite 405 Winchester, VA 22601 - (540) 313-9200
or Clarke County FFA
– 627 Mosby Blvd, Berryville, VA 22611 - (540) 955-6130
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
