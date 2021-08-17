William Cameron ‘Bill Bill’ Franklin
William Cameron “Bill Bill” Franklin, 58, of Middletown, died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence.
He was born August 16, 1962 in Warren County, VA, the son of Clarence Arthur and Gladys Cameron Franklin.
He was married to Angela Marie Blair Franklin.
Mr. Franklin had been a driver for D&D Lawn Care and a member of the Eagles Aerie #824.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four brothers, James Leon Franklin, Terry Lee Franklin, Clarence Arthur Franklin, Jr. and Charles David Franklin and his service dog, Laylay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Lee Hibbs.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stephens City with Rev. Laetitia Schoeman officiating.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Terry Lee Franklin, P.O. Box 173, Stephens City, VA 22655.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.