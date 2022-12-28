William Charles Stern
William Charles Stern, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
William was born February 27, 1942, in Everett, PA, the son of the late Charles Nicholas and Edith Clapper Stern. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard and worked for Potomac Edison Alleghany Power and Valley Health. He married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Judy, August 31, 1963, in Bedford, PA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Mckinley Chapter 19 Order of The Eastern Star and Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Along with his wife of almost 60 years, Nancy, William is survived by his children, Charles William Stern (Marcie) of Stephens City, VA, David Lee Stern (Rebecca) of Winchester, Timothy Daniel Stern (Samantha) of Lebanon Church, VA; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church at 11:00 am with Pastor Martha Miller Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charles Stern, David Stern, Timothy Stern, Braden Stern, Carson Stern and Samuel Fauble. Honorary pall bearers will be Addalynne Stern, Sarah Stern, and Jennifer Swanson.
