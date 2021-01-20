William Clayton Polen
William Clayton Polen of Sterling, VA passed away peacefully at his home on January 13, 2021. He was 79 years old.
William is survived by his children Tammy Hanlon, William Clayton Polen Jr., and Joseph (Brooke) Polen, his grandchildren Katelyn Polen, Casey Fiddler, and Seaburn Polen, and also, his brother Ted Polen.
William was born on February 9, 1941 in Middleburg, VA where he grew up farming with his family. He joined the Navy where he proudly served on 4 aircraft carriers between 1959-1962. After being discharged from the Navy, William worked at Dulles Airport and eventually for FedEx. He retired from FedEx after 21 years of dedicated service. He absolutely loved his career with FedEx and received many awards for perfect driving.
Above all William loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his daily routine of shopping at Goodwill and finding new little treasures every day. In addition to his undevoted love for his family, he was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a gardener, and loved fixing lawn mowers. His quick wit and sense of humor will truly be missed by all who ever knew him.
William Clayton Polen will be buried at Quantico National Cemetery. It will be a private service due to Covid.
