William D. Allen

William Dean Allen, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Belleair Bluffs, Florida, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Allen was born March 7, 1936 in Johnson City, Tennessee, son of the late William Wilkes Allen and Ethel Virginia Beckham Allen.
After retiring from a long career in yacht sales he became a salesman of vision benefits.
While living in Florida he was a member of Anona United Methodist Church, Largo, Florida.
He married Judith Childrey Turner Allen on January 28, 1956 in Washington, DC.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Cynthia Allen Smith and her husband, Allen, of Winchester, VA and Alice Allen Schulhof and her husband, William F. of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren, Carter Ashby Smith, Haley Smith Nelson, Mason Aubrey Smith, William Allen Schulhof and Benjamin Thomas Schulhof; and three great-grandchildren, Turner, Parker, and Ashby.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
