William D. Heller “Bill”
William Donald Heller, 62, of Winchester, Virginia died Saturday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Heller was born August 14, 1958 in Dover, New Jersey, the son of William Frederick Heller and Gladys Charlotte Jahrling Heller. He was skilled with all things technical. He could make a needed tool if he didn’t have it handy. He always jumped in to do things for others and used his skills to make things better for others.
He retired from General Electric where he worked as a machinist for 34 years.
He served in the U. S. Navy from 1978-1982. While serving on the U.S.S. LaSalle in 1979, he took part in the operation to evacuate 260 American and foreign national civilians from the Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas and his ship became the focal point of U.S. activity in the Persian Gulf at the outset of the Iranian Hostage Crisis. The combination of this crisis and the outset of the Iran-Iraq War, which began in 1980, brought about a dramatic increase in the command and support responsibilities placed on the ship and her crew.
Bill loved spending time at the beach with family and friends. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the open roads.
He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity working on remodeling as well as building new homes. He had been a Boy Scout leader, mentoring many young men in the community.
He married Tanya Bly on April 15, 1989 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Captain Stephen P. Heller, USMC of Winchester, VA; a daughter, Kristin Hinman of Strasburg, VA; three grandchildren, Anne, Andrew, and Aiden; two sisters, Betty Myers of Columbia, MD and Nancy Frazier of Phoenix, AZ; and a brother, Paul Heller of Stephens City, VA.
In death as in life, he wanted to help someone else. His wish was to donate his body to science but could not due to the restrictions of the pandemic.
A gathering celebrating the life of Bill will be held 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Stephens City Fire & Rescue Co., P O Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
