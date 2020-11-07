Dr. William David McWhorter, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather (Dadad) and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Shenandoah Valley-Westminster Canterbury.
Born on April 7, 1935 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, he was the son of William Paul McWhorter and Elizabeth Rudolph McWhorter of Clarksburg, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Blair Jennings McWhorter.
W. David McWhorter leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Stephanie Jennings McWhorter and their children Brian Jennings McWhorter and his wife, Donna, of Winchester, Virginia; Ellen McWhorter Martin and her husband, Pepper, of Winchester, Virginia; Rebecca McWhorter Beirne of Charlottesville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Jack McWhorter, his sister, Anne Allen, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dave, as friends and family called him, attended West Virginia University, graduating pre-med. In 1960, he received his MD from the Medical College of Virginia and started his medical residency there before Uncle Sam intervened; he served two years in the US Army stationed at Fort Lee in Petersburg, Virginia. Dave completed his residency at Boston City Hospital before moving with Stephanie and their growing family to Winchester, Virginia in 1966. Dave went on to found and run a highly successful and regarded obstetrics practice, delivering over 8,000 babies before retiring.
He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he was an usher and sang in the church choir. He also gave back to his community in multiple ways, was an active member of the Rotary where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts.
A man of few words, Dave was a tireless worker, and family members remember him as someone who toiled all day at the office, only to return to his beloved home at 209 Fairmont Avenue, mow the lawn, and then ride his bike 20 miles, never flagging. We also remember that he would come home for lunch, sit at the counter, and eat leftovers as Stephanie's home cooking was better than any meal he could get at a restaurant.
While he worked hard, he played hard, too, and never met a sport he didn't like. He was a licensed scuba driver, ran marathons, played golf, sailed boats, and skied all over the world. He was also an avid mountain climber, trekking Mount Denali in Alaska, summiting Mount Rainier in Washington, and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa (twice), and even trekked Mount Everest as far as first base camp, which was a lifelong goal. And while he enjoyed his solo endeavors, he also delighted in taking trips with the whole family, including trips to Snowshoe for skiing, visits to Disneyworld, camping trips to his home state of West Virginia, and annual beach weeks at Rehoboth, where he was able to make lifelong memories with his grandchildren. After he'd put four children through college, he went on to spend many winters at his beloved second home in St. Croix where he led an active social life with Stephanie.
He fought to the end and never complained, setting the bar high for those of us who follow him. Special thanks to Dr. Binit Shah of the University of Virginia Hospital, the many nurses and aides who cared for him at Westminster, and other medical professionals who cared for him during his 20+-year battle with Parkinson's.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home.
His family asks that, In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dave's name to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.
