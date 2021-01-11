William Douglas Bromley, Sr.
William Douglas Bromley, Sr., 83 of Winchester, VA died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Doug was born January 28, 1937, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Richard Lewis and Nellie Kline Bromley. He was a mechanic and could work on anything from large tractor trailer trucks to your everyday push mower. He was a past member of Massanutten Antique Tractor Club and Gasoline Engine Club, C. V. Antique Engine and Machinery Association, Inc. and the Shenandoah Valley Steam and Gas Engine Association. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Burnt Factory United Methodist Church and the Church Men’s Group.
He married Mary Louise Grandstaff Bromley, September 14, 1957 in Winchester. She preceded him in death, February 4, 2013.
Doug enjoyed many things in life including, camping, gardening, and tinkering with tractors. He loved to participate in tractor shows and parades, especially Apple Blossom. Doug knew no strangers.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Bromley-Brown (Richard) of Winchester; sons, William Douglas Bromley, Jr. of Winchester and Ray Alan Bromley of Ranson, WV; grandchildren Rachel Bromley, Paul Bromley, Olivia Bromley and Allison Bromley; great grandchild, Kylie Bromley; brother Philip Kline of Winchester, and sister, Jo Anne Bromley Baker (Ronald) of Berryville, VA.
He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mae Kline.
Friends may call January 13 and 14, 2021 between the hours of 10:00 am 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602 or Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson, VA 22656.
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
