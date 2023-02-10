William E. "Bill" Campbell Sr. William E. “Bill” Campbell Sr., 75, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bill was born in 1947 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Marion Campbell and Charlotte (Ritter) Llewelyn. He served our country in the United States Navy. Bill retired in 2013 as Production Lead for Ashworth Brothers in Winchester. He loved NASCAR and was a big Kyle Bush fan. Bill took pride in caring for his yard, was a hard worker and always put others before himself.
Bill married Sandra Kay Marple, his wife of 54 years, on October 26, 1968, at Wesley Chapel Church in Cross Junction, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, William E. “Billy” Campbell Jr., Michael T. Campbell (Janet); daughter, Melanie Campbell-Orellana (Christian); grandchildren, Skyler and Brielle and brother, Robert C. “Bob” Campbell.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Campbell.
A visitation will be held for Bill on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Pettry.
