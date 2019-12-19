William E. Ruse
William Edward Ruse, 95, of Berryville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Ruse was born December 24, 1923 in Takoma Park, Maryland, son of the late Elmer Francis Ruse and Mary Willis Case Ruse.
He was a farmer.
His wife, Jane Wilson Ruse, preceded him in death on July 6, 2008.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jane Godbold and her husband, Dennis; son, Douglas Ruse; two grandchildren, Joseph and Jennifer Godbold; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Ducharme, Kayleigh Miller, and Brooke Godbold.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.