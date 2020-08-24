William Edgar “Red” Braithwaite
William Edgar “Red” Braithwaite, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Braithwaite was born in 1935 in Frederick County, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Lee Braithwaite and the late Hattie Love Braithwaite. William was a Veteran having served in the US National Guard. William was a newspaper distributor for 25 years with the Washington Post until his retirement in 1985. He was a lifetime member of the Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He loved woodworking and building things. William was an avid firearms collector. He was also a diehard fan of traditional westerns with the likes of John Wayne, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry to list a few.
His wife, Bernice Anne “Bunny” Kern whom he married in 1957 in Toms Brook, Virginia preceded him in death in 2012.
Surviving are his daughters, Deborah B. Hilty, (Keith) and Stacey R. Braithwaite; grandchildren Eric M. Hilty, Sean T. Hilty, Rachel L. Kinder, (Frederick), Aaron L. Davis, Jordan L. Davis and Trinity L. Davis; sisters, Mary Smith, Nancy Cook and Betty Elliott; and brother, James Braithwaite (Linda). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents he is preceded in death by a sister, June Anderson and a brother Curtis Braithwaite.
A Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia with Pastor Larry Veach officiating. Pallbearers will be Eric P. Davis, Aaron L. Davis, Jordan L. Davis and Frederick C. Kinder.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 North Cameron Street, Winchester, Virginia or to Greenwood Fire and Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
