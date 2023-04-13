William Edward "Bill" Broy
William Edward "Bill" Broy, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with his loving wife by his side at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Bill was Born September 10, 1946, in Winchester, the son of the late Gilles Grigsby Broy Sr. and Myra “Pat” Snyder Broy.
On September 24, 2011, Bill married Bonnie E. L. Broy in Winchester, Virginia.
He was a 1965 graduate of James Wood High School. After school, Bill served our country in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant between 1965-1969, and for two years in the Reserves.
After returning from military duty Bill married the mother of his children, the late Linda Lee Shifflett Broy. He worked at Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester and retired after 25 years of service.
At a very young age Bill began collecting all types of coins. This passion grew throughout his life to include gold, silver and jewelry. He opened Bill’s Coins and Jewelry and maintained his business for over 50 years. Other interests included flea markets and traveling. As Bill would say, “If I’ve driven by it, I’ve been there!” He was particularly fond of Little Debbie Snack Cakes and snickerdoodle cookies. Please enjoy one of these sweet treats in the future and think of your friendship with Bill.
As a lifelong member of Mountain View Church of Christ, he was a man of great faith and service to God.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Tammy Stickley (Scott), Jonathan Broy and stepsons, Brady and Travis Johnson (Tanya); siblings, Raymond (Eva) Broy and Brenda Childress (Kevin); a special sister-in-law, Liz Braghini; grandchildren, Ryan Burdick, Jonathan and Jacob Stickley, Alyson Mason (Tyler), Caylene Snoke (Joshua), Autumn Broy, and Brianna McCormack (Isaiah). He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends.
His siblings Gilles G. Broy Jr. and Hazel Broy preceded him in death.
Friends will be received Friday 6-8:00 pm in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday in Mountain View Church of Christ , 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, VA 22602. Interment will be private in the Reformed Church of Christ Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be Mountain View Church of Christ at the above address or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
