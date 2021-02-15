William Edward "Eddie" Cameron, age 48, of Winchester, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at his home. Eddie was born to Douglas Lee Cameron and Bonnie Lou Cunningham in 1973 and is preceded in death by both parents.
Survivors include his two daughters, Patricia Cameron and Tiffany Cameron of Roanoke, AL; grandchildren, Emory Kilian, Kane Sadler, Chase Sadler, Jaxon Sadler, and Laikyn Cameron; three brothers, Avery Cunningham (wife, Shellie) of Stephens City, VA, Frank Cameron (wife, Beverly) of Charles Town, WV, Robert Cameron (wife, Ashley) of Winchester, VA; two nephews, Gage Cameron (wife, Brittany, daughter, Willow), Brandon Cameron (fiancé, Taylor); and girlfriend, Stacey, her four children, and 11 grandchildren.
Eddie was a well-known carpenter in the area and loved by many. He loved his family, NASCAR, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will follow the visitation at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist with funeral expenses. Please mail to: Tiffany Cameron, 135 Handley Avenue, Roanoke, Alabama 36274. MEMO: "Estate of William Cameron".
