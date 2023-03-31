William Edward "Eddie" Loy William Edward "Eddie" Loy, 69, of Winchester, VA, died at home with his family by his side, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Eddie was born October 16, 1953, in Winchester, son of the late Aubrey Franklin and Goldie Myrtle Mowery Loy. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Terrace Club of Winchester.
Eddie is survived by his brothers, Robert Loy of Winchester, Charles Loy of Winchester and David Loy of Frederick County; sister, Linda Paugh (Allen) of Clear Brook, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Loy, and his sister, Betty Locke.
A funeral service will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Andy Combs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow in Rest United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Renner, Blaine Carter, Ricky Homer, Eddie Allen, Tony Hileman and Ethan Locke.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Eagles and Terrace Clubs of Winchester, Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, Winchester Oncology and Blaine Carter.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be left to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
