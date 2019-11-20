William Edward Sandy “Bill”
William Edward Sandy, 94, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home with his beloved wife, Gerry, by his side.
Bill was born in 1925 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late Melvin K. and Cora M. Sandy. He was a graduate of Stephens City High School, Class of 1943. Bill was co-owner of S&S Construction Company and a carpenter by trade. Later, he started Sandy Pallet Company in Stephens City. In his younger years Bill served in the local National Guard and was a founding member of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Shenandoah Region, Antique Automobile Club of America, where he served as past president and various other positions. His passion was collecting and restoring antique automobiles.
Bill married Geraldine “Gerry” McCarty on October 16, 1960 in Winchester, Virginia; just recently celebrating 59 years of marriage.
Surviving with his wife is a son, David N. Sandy, Sr. (Ellen) of Stephens City, Virginia; son-in-law, Mike Witt; grandchildren, David, Jr., Jeremy (Susie), and Jamie (Rick); and great grandchildren, Lilly and William.
Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda S. Witt; siblings, Louise, Frances, Katherine, Mary, Raymond, Robert, James, John, Melvin, Charles, and Julian. Bill was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with David Owings officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to a charity of donor’s choice.
