William Ellis Hutt
William Ellis Hutt passed into eternal life on April 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Washington, DC, on January 15, 1934, Bill attended Eastern High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. Bill worked for Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) for 38 years where he developed life-long friendships.
Bill touched countless lives through his years coaching at Silver Hill Boys Club. He was active in the Lions Club in Maryland. After moving to Lake of the Woods in the late 1990s, Bill joined Lake of the Woods Church, golfed regularly with the Retreads and played pool with the Fun Bunch. He was a lifetime Redskins fan and supported the Nationals from their start.
Bill married Gloria Lee May, the love of his life, on January 16, 1954. They were blessed with three children: Richard (Mary) of Winchester, VA, Rebecca (Frank) of Churchton, MD and Linda (Curt) of Towson, MD. Bill leaves this earth proud of, and devoted to his three children, eight grandchildren, and twelve ½ great-grandchildren. He traveled many miles to see them in sports, presentations, and award ceremonies.
Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, Helen and Bradley Hutt, Jr., and his little sister, Barbara “Bootsie” Stinson. Bill is survived by his brother, Bradley Richard Hutt.
Bill Hutt never met a person he didn’t know.
A private service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA, and will be followed by private inurnment at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice or Lake of the Woods Church.
Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.