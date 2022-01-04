William Elwood Poling, 81, of Augusta, WV, died Thursday, December, 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Poling was born November 1, 1940, in Thorton, WV, the son of Willis Elwood and Hester Shahan Poling. He was a member of Salem UMC in Slanesville, WV. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Poling retired from Abex as a machine operator.
William married Anna Virginia Hartley November 28, 1998, in Augusta, WV.
He is survived by his wife Anna; five children, William F. Poling of Springfield, WV, Cherly A. Poling of Springfield, WV, Edward Fuller (Joyce) of Winchester, Robert N. Fuller Jr. of Winchester, and Becky Hawkins of Slanesville, WV; a brother, Larry Poling (Judy) of Fort Ashby, WV; three sisters, Carolyn Poling of Romney, WV, Brenda Voit (Dennis) of Slanesville, WV, Linda Mullin, Augusta, WV; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Poling is preceded in death by a brother, Wilford Poling, and two sisters, Shirley Michael and Patricia Timbrook.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home with Dennis Voit Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Refuge UMC Cemetery in Stephens City, VA. The VFW 2123 will provide military honors at graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX, 75284-0692.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.