William Eugene Larrick “Gene”
William Eugene Larrick, “Gene”, 91, of Winchester, VA went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Gene was born July 15, 1928 in Winchester; the son of the late John Wesley Larrick Jr. and Pauline Hutchinson Larrick.
After graduating from Stephens City High School, Gene began farming, which he continued all throughout his life. He was a Charter Member of the Round Hill Ruritan Club with 67 years of perfect attendance. In 1960 he was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award by the Jaycees. Gene was a member of Second Opequon Presbyterian Church and also a former member of the Old Time Apple Growers and the Frederick County School Board.
Gene married Genevieve Baker Larrick, September 28, 1958 in Winchester, VA. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sons, Wesley Allen Larrick (Phyllis) of Strasburg, VA and Richard Lupton Larrick (Kathy) of Bunker Hill, WV; daughter, Robin Larrick Hylton (Paul) of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Laura Larrick Walker (Joey), Sara Papa (Joey), Kayla Hylton, Jonathan Hylton (Caitlin) and Joshua Larrick and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother and four sisters.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Obenchain officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Willard Baker Jr., Wayne Siepel, Steve Frye, Sam Pitcock, John Marker and Rhodes Marston. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Round Hill Ruritan Club.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of William Eugene Larrick to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
