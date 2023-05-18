William Eugene Meiers
William Eugene Meiers, 92, died at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA on Friday, May 5, with his daughters and granddaughter by his side.
Bill was born on June 28, 1930, in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late George Clyde Meiers and Lillian Pearl Meiers. He was a loving husband to his wife, Elda Mack Meiers, his childhood sweetheart, for 68 years. He and Elda, who passed away on December 13, 2021, met in kindergarten, and knew each other for 87 years. They began dating after graduating from college and were married on April 26, 1953.
Bill has four children, William Alan Meiers, of Richboro, PA, who passed away in 2016, Donald Harry Meiers of Arlington, VA, Nancy Jean Meiers of Leesburg, VA, and Margaret Ellen Meiers, also of Leesburg, VA. Bill is survived by his three children, and his beloved only granddaughter, Juliana Emily Meiers, whom he called” Sweet Pea” (Margaret’s daughter); his son Bill’s widow, Mary Patrice Ezzo Meiers; and his son Don’s wife, Maurya West Meiers. Bill is also survived by his sister, Louise Kirkwood of Timonium, MD, and his sister Virginia Cox of Baltimore, MD. His brother George Meiers predeceased him in 1999. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
Having been born during the Great Depression, Bill was driven from an early age to achieve and overcome his family’s humble circumstances. He was blessed with a keen intellect, a strong work ethic, and an ability to make friends everywhere he went. He excelled in school and attended Baltimore Polytechnic High School, completing a rigorous course of study. Bill earned a scholarship to Johns Hopkins University by placing first in a nationwide academic test. He was the first person in his family to earn a college degree. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1952 and joined Standard Oil Company (later known as Esso, now ExxonMobil) after graduation. He was in ROTC and served in the Korean War as a Lt. Colonel in the US Army.
Bill started his career in engineering and worked his way to becoming an executive with Exxon. When he moved into a role in Finance, Bill discovered his professional and personal passion. He traveled extensively throughout the world and worked in New York city; The Hague, Netherlands; Houston, Texas; and Tokyo, Japan where he and his family lived from 1971 – 1979 during his tenure as the President of Exxon in Japan. When he retired from Exxon, he and Elda moved to Skidaway Island in Savannah, Georgia, where they played golf and enjoyed an active social life. Bill and Elda lived in Williamsburg and Northern Virginia before they came to reside at Westminster Canterbury in 2004.
Bill was active in every church he attended over the years, serving as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, and on many committees. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed painting, and was a voracious reader all his life.
Bill was an exceptional father to his four children, teaching them to have strong values, work hard and to be caring and compassionate individuals. When his children were young, he was the most actively engaged father in the neighborhood, not just with his own children but with the children of other families on their street. He was fun-loving and mischievous and enjoyed playing and laughing with his children and their friends. He taught the children to play fair, give every child a chance to excel, and to be there for one another in a time of need. He sought out children who needed extra attention, a caring adult, or help of any kind. Many of his children’s friends came to view him as a second father.
He will be sorely missed by his children, granddaughter, and all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service/celebration of life and luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 206 W Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA. Bill will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
