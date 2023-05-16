William F. "Bill" Carter Jr.
William F. "Bill" Carter Jr., 79, passed away on May 1, 2023, at home.
He was the son of the late William F. Carter, of Loudoun County, and Sarah C. Welch, of Winchester.
He worked for Royal Crown Bottling Co. for 47 years.
He married Janet Helmick on January 10, 1964, who passed away on June 2019.
He is survived by children William "Frank" Carter III of Shawneeland (Deanna Fiddler) and Corrina "Penny" Carter, of Strasburg (Allen Hillyard); grandchildren Sammy Smith, Joseph Smith and Maggie. Also Willy Sandbridge and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving is brother Wayne "Gordon" Carter, sister Sarah Morris and sister Deoria Kerns of Frederick County and sister Shirley Matheney of Winchester.
He had one deceased sister, Mary Jane Martin of Frederick County.
