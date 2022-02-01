William F. "Bill" Triplett
William Frederick “Bill” Triplett, 94, died at home in Wardensville WV, on January 28, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born at home in Mountain Falls, Virginia, on December 8, 1927, to the late Lawson Sylvester and Ethel Estelle (Hodgson) Triplett. He lived most of his life in the Mountain Falls and Winchester area, until he came to live in Wardensville with his daughter in 2018.
Bill was a Navy veteran of World War II, serving from 1945-1946, until being called home to care for family following his father’s death. He later served in the Army in 1947 and was awarded the Victory Medal in his time of service. He was a foreman at Brakeshoe (Abex) in Winchester for many years and did construction and masonry in his free time. Later in his career, Bill assumed his uncle’s mail route, serving Winchester, VA, through Baker, WV, until he retired in 1992. In retirement, Bill continued farming and construction until he was in his late 80s.
Bill was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mountain Falls (Winchester), the Moose Lodge 1283 and American Legion Post 21 in Winchester, and VFW Post 2102, Wardensville. He was a past commander of the VFW. He led the family’s country band, “Sounds of Country,” in the 1970s/80s, playing for local dances/events. Bill believed and acted on helping others in need throughout his life, and he was known for his many wonderful stories, wit, and tremendous humor. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan! He loved people. He loved his family. He loved life.
Bill married the love of his life, Genevieve Joann Smith, on June 14, 1951, in Winchester. They celebrated 48 years of marriage until her death on August 12, 1999.
Surviving are his four children: Gerald E. “Butch” Triplett (Nancy), of Seminole FL; Sharon J. “Josie” Borden (Wayne), of Martinsburg WV; Patricia A. T. “Pat” Pittsnogle (Keith) of Wardensville; and Deirdre L. “Dee” Dillon (Mike) of Woodstock VA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: William J. “BJ” Dellinger of Martinsburg WV; Jeremy L. Tharp of Portland, OR; Robert G. “Bobby” Triplett (Katie) of Brandon FL; Justin L. Tharp of Wardensville; Amy T. Ross (Tyler) of Seminole; Halley J. DeBusk (Cody) of Imperial NE; and Kelly L. Zander (Jordan) of Cameron NC. Bill had 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and expected another great-grandchild this summer. Bill is also survived by two very special friends, Becky Kitts of Clearbrook VA and Eadline Renner of Star Tannery VA; and his granddaughter-in-law, Rachel L. Tharp of Wardensville.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was pre-deceased by his grandson, John Lawson Tharp; and all his siblings: Elsie T. Jones; Georgeanna Triplett; Nancy T. Orndorff; Lawson S. Triplett, Jr.; and Wesley “Frankie” Triplett.
Friends and family may call at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville on Thursday, February 3, from 6-8 p.m. A worship service will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester (Mtn. Falls), beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately in St. John’s cemetery, including military honors by Winchester VFW Honor Guard, Post 2123. Masks are required. Pallbearers will be Wayne Borden, B.J. Dellinger, Mike Dillon, Martin Steger, Jeremy Tharp, and Justin Tharp.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester VA 22602. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Bill with this gift that will continue to help others.
The family thanks Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville for their care in arranging our Dad’s service. In addition, we thank so many who cared for him in his later years: Liz Houghtaling of Wardensville; granddaughter-in-law Rachel Tharp; Pastor Sonja Williams-Giersch; his V.A. Home Based Primary Care Team; Home Instead of Winchester; Greenfield Senior Living in Woodstock VA; and Grant Memorial Hospice in Petersburg WV.
Always love those God gives you as precious gifts in life.
To view Bill's tribute wall, please visit www.loygiffin.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.