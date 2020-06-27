William F. Cross
William Franklin Cross, 95, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Hilltop Assisted Living Home for Adults.
Mr. Cross was born December 10, 1924 in Clarke Co, Virginia, son of the late John Rufus Cross and Gelettia S. Richardson Cross.
He was a lifelong farmer and worked as a maintenance worker at Double Day Book Company for 15 years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and served as Sr. Warden on the church Vestry. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and the Kiwanis Club. He served on the Clarke Co. Planning Board and remained an active member of the Milton Valley Cemetery Committee where he once served as President.
His wife of 61 years, Mattie Elizabeth Russell Cross, preceded him in death on September 9, 2017.
Surviving are his daughter, Paula C. Jenkins and her husband, William Jenkins Jr. “Bubba”; a grandson, William R. Jenkins “Russell”, all of Mechanicsville, VA; and his brother, Robert Cross.
His sisters, Nannie West, Edith Hunter, Cynthia Bunkley, Gelettia Newlin, Mary Cross and Sylvia Talley, and brothers, Francis Cross and Edward Cross, all preceded him in death.
A memorial service at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Berryville, VA will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
