William F. Holbrook, 93, of Winchester, VA died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Mr. Holbrook was born February 20, 1927 in Bel Air, MD; the son of the late Avery A. Holbrook and Annie Edwards Holbrook. He served in the US Army during World War II. He retired in 1991 from O'Sullivan Corp. He was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church for 58 years. For the past 2 ½ years, he has worshiped at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church.
He is survived by his children, Sandra Holbrook Fletcher of Frederick County, VA and Patti Holbrook Hall (Richard) of Rising Sun, MD; long-time companion, Joyce Newlin of Winchester; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Holbrook of Rising Sun, MD. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dale Holbrook; six brothers, Spurgeon, James, Emory, John, Kenneth, and Philip Holbrook; and two sisters, Inez Allen and Ann Elville.
Immediate services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
